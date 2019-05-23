Ill-advised visits: Carinity warns flu victims to stay away

FLU ALERT: Aged care organisation Carinity is urging people to stay away from aged care communities if they're feeling under the weather.

AGED care organisation Carinity is urging people to stay away from aged care communities if they're feeling under the weather.

They encouraged people who were feeling unwell or showing flu symptoms to not visit while they were sick.

It also urged people not to visit other places where they could risk a spread of the infection.

Their message comes in the lead-up to flu season. Last week it was reported Bundaberg's Chemist Warehouse store had administered more than 1000 flu vaccinations.

The most recent Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service data showed in the year to date there had been 252 cases of lab-confirmed influenza in the region.

"The start to this influenza season has seen a high level of flu cases causing numerous fatalities around Australia, particularly in older people,” the release stated.

It said at least 54 Australians had died from influenza and of those, 75 per cent had been 65 years and older.

Carinity aged care residents, retirement village residents and employees have been strongly encouraged to have the flu vaccination to prevent the spread of the "potentially deadly flu”.

"Vaccination is the most important measure available to prevent influenza,” Home care acting regional manager Janelle Heyse said.

"It is particularly important to be vaccinated if you spend time with older people as they are more susceptible to the virus.”

"It is important to get the flu shot each year as there are new strands of influenza each flu season.”

Carinity offers free flu vaccinations to employees including staff at its 11 aged care centres, which include Bundaberg.

Other staff at communities in Brisbane, Laidley, Rockhampton, Mt Morgan, Townsville, the Gold Coast and Ipswich were also provided with free vaccinations.

People can help to reduce the threat of flu by having a flu vaccination, staying alert to influenza symptoms, and taking measures to stop the infection from spreading.

Diligently washing your hands before and after contact with others was also encouraged.