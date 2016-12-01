IKEA launches online shopping, talks regional areas

IKEA is launching the ability to shop online in Canberra from Wednesday, with the service coming with next-day delivery.

According to the Huffington Post, this will allow for shoppers to order their goods, pay online and have them delivered the next day.

Home delivery starts at $79 dependent on location, the 'click-and-collect' fee will cost you $20 and means you can order online then pick it up from the loading dock -- what a dream.

"We've been shown a lot of love from the Canberrans, I think we've had 1.5 million visitors since we opened," IKEA spokesman Michael Donath told The Canberra Times.

While the service is based in Canberra, there's some speculation it may lead to other regional availability.

An IKEA spokesman told the Canberra Times they would be looking at other region areas in the new year. "In the new year we will look at other regional areas surrounding or a bit further from the ACT, so everywhere from Wagga Wagga through to places like Albury, Wodonga etc," he said.