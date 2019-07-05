Ignatius history continues at the Confraternity

LEAGUE: Townsville's Ignatius Park has produced some quality teams and players that have won Confraternity and represented Queensland and Australia before.

This year's squad added the next chapter to that history yesterday afternoon at The Waves Sports Ground in Bundaberg.

The side won its sixth Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Rugby League title, beating Rockhampton's The Cathedral College in the final 34-0.

In a one-sided contest, Ignatius Park led from start to finish as it punished their opposition's mistakes and dominated through the middle.

It ended an unbeaten campaign for the side.

"We pride ourselves on getting up on these weeks,” Ignatius Park coach Steven Lansley said.

"They are hard to win, so every time you win one you have to enjoy it.

"There's some talent here, where it takes them in the future is up to them.”

The talent was shown during the event in both defence and attack.

The side conceded just three tries during the tournament, including just one overall in the quarters, semis and final.

Ignatius Park also put it on the scoreboard when it counted, scoring 40 points in the semi-final and 34 in the final.

The semi-final was the largest score by one side during a game in the tournament.

"The message was as other teams tired from playing so much football, we could roll over them with our forward pack,” Lansley said.

"I said to the boys if you defend well then attack will come off the back of your defence.

"Our defence is what won us this week.”

Lansley was proud of the side that was able to win the tournament and added centre Lachlan Maginnis and prop Kaelin KereKere played well.

Ignatius Park will defend its title next year when the Confraternity is held in Brisbane at Iona College in Wynnum.