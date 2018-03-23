IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA CEO Graham Booysen said they are in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store.

IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA CEO Graham Booysen said they are in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store. TAHLIA STEHBENS

GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

Mr Booysen, Cornett's IGA CEO, said people may have been confused by negotiations involving the lease, which is up for renewal at the end of the year.

"The store is not closing down,” Mr Booysen said.

"The lease is ending on December 6, and we are now in renegotiations around that lease.”

Mr Booyan said they had previously been subletting the store from Metcash and would now look at taking over the head lease themselves.

"If the terms are favourable the store will continue, otherwise we will look at selling the store or someone else will take over,” he said.

"We haven't said whether we're closing, selling or staying, but we will have more to say after meeting with the landlord to negotiate terms.”

Nearby business owner Terry Collison, from Moore Park Rocks, said if the IGA was to close, he would not only feel the pinch as a business but as a family.

"It would be a big loss for us,” Mr Collison said.

"Not only do we sell fish and chips to the IGA customers but we also get our family groceries there.

"The shopping centre's not exactly busy as it is and if you take away the people that come to order chips and then go to IGA, are they still going to come if you take away the IGA?

"I think it would make a big difference to Moore Park, they'd be taking away the biggest thing that's here.”

Other than the IGA, Moore Park has a service station that sells bread and milk, but residents would have to travel into Bundaberg for their weekly groceries if the store was to close down.

Further information will be available after negotiations take place next week.