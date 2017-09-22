If you're McHappy and you know it ... lend a hand

People are being urged to help with fundraising this McHappy Day.

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

BUCKET Brigades get ready as McHappy Day returns to Bundaberg for a 26th year on October 14.

This year the annual fundraiser aims to raise $4.1m to help Ronald McDonald House charities.

RMHC is calling on Bundaberg community groups to get their Bucket Brigades together to help make a difference.

By popping on their Ronald McDonald socks and getting their Bucket Brigades together, Bundaberg locals who volunteer their time will be helping seriously ill children and their families.

For more go to www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday.