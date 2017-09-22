28°
If you're McHappy and you know it ... lend a hand

People are being urged to help with fundraising this McHappy Day.
People are being urged to help with fundraising this McHappy Day. Max Fleet BUN101112MCH8
Emma Reid
by

BUCKET Brigades get ready as McHappy Day returns to Bundaberg for a 26th year on October 14.

This year the annual fundraiser aims to raise $4.1m to help Ronald McDonald House charities.

RMHC is calling on Bundaberg community groups to get their Bucket Brigades together to help make a difference.

By popping on their Ronald McDonald socks and getting their Bucket Brigades together, Bundaberg locals who volunteer their time will be helping seriously ill children and their families.

For more go to www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday.

