If you're breeding dogs, you need to know this

Two week old Red Kelpie pups check out their surroundings. Photo Ali Kuchel / Gatton Star

NEW rules governing dog breeding will come into effect this month.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the new laws would start on May 26 and will apply to anyone giving away, supplying, selling or advertising dogs born on or after that date.

"Many Queenslanders are concerned about the welfare of dogs and puppies being sold and supplied in our state,” Ms Donaldson said.

"That's why we promised this in opposition and we have delivered on that promise.”

All new puppies will now need to have a breeder identification number, known as a Supply Number.

Ms Donaldson said whether people bought a puppy from a pet shop, a professional kennel or an advertisement, they should make sure the dog had a valid Supply Number.

The supply number can then be used to find information about the breeder using the new online Queensland Dog Breeder Register.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Bill Byrne said this was a major change for Queensland breeding.

"Previously there was no way to identify breeders,” he said.

"Now we will have a tool that we can build over time to address this gap and give people and family buying pets more information about the pet's background so they know they are buying from a reputable breeder.”

The new laws will apply to regular and occasional breeders (including backyard litters) - with the specific exceptions for some working dogs.

Registering for a Supply Number is quick, easy and free.

Breeders will need to log their details on the new Queensland Dog Breeder Register within 28 days of their puppies being born.

This requirement will start after the new legislation commences on May 26.

RSPCA CEO Mark Townend said he welcomed the initiative saying there is no doubt it's a major step in the right direction, though he believed it wouldn't be the panacea to completely eradicate unethical and cruel puppy farms.

"In many ways it's appropriate it is being launched at Million Paws Walk because the participants have been increasingly vocal about the need for legislation to stamp out puppy farms,” Mr Townend said.

The Palaszczuk Government is also working closely with the RSPCA, Dogs Queensland and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission to develop a new set of standards for the management and care of breeding dogs in Queensland.

Known as the Queensland Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Breeding Dogs and their Progeny, the new standards will be regulated under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 and will be mandatory for all breeders of dogs in Queensland.

Any concerns about the welfare of animals in Queensland should be reported to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 or the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.

For more information about the Queensland Dog Breeder Register or animal welfare in Queensland, please visit www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au.