If your hot water system wasn't working today, here's why

Ergon Energy is working to rectify a problem with equipment at the Bundaberg bulk supply point that operates hot water systems on off-peak tariffs.

SOME Bundy residents woke up to a rude, cold shock today when they went to take a shower.

As a result, some customers in the Bundaberg region will not have hot water.

"Affected customers are requested to arrange for their licensed electrical contractor to bridge the relay so they receive a continuous power supply to their hot water system until the control equipment has been repaired," Acting customer delivery manager Matt Aberdein said.

"The contractors can bill Ergon for this work and customers should not be charged."

Mr Aberdein said some pool pumps, air-conditioners and other appliances on off-peak tariffs may not operate for customers in Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Rosedale and adjacent coastal areas.

He said not all customers on off-peak tariffs were affected, so they should only seek help if their equipment was not working as normal.

The NewsMail understands some customers with large systems and minimal hot water use may not yet be aware their system isn't receiving power to reheat the water.