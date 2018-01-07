If you see crashed car, check it first

READ STICKER: Police are calling for motorists to stop and check cars on the side of the road before calling crashes in .

READ STICKER: Police are calling for motorists to stop and check cars on the side of the road before calling crashes in . Contributed

IF YOU are travelling along the road and see a car which has crashed, and are concerned someone may be injured, would you keep going?

This is the question Gin Gin police Acting Sergeant Paul Jackson is asking.

The issue for police is that the car may have crashed some time ago, and the motorist who makes the call out of concern hasn't stopped to check if anyone is hurt or needs assistance.

The Gin Gin Police Station receives about a dozen calls a month from passers-by about cars that have crashed along the Bruce Highway.

Some of the calls come in from triple zero and others are reported via Police Link.

Act Sgt Jackson said, with every call, no matter what time it was, police would have to investigate.

Even if police records showed a car of the same description crashed at the same area, they would have to travel to the site to make sure it was the same car.

"Obviously people make the call because they think someone would be hurt,” Act Sgt Jackson said.

"If it is safe to do so, please stop and render assistance, or check to see if the police have already attended and placed a Police Aware sticker on the vehicle.”

The multiple calls to check out cars that may have crashed days or weeks before also take up valuable police resources.

"We can be on call at night and we still need to check it out,” Act Sgt Jackson said.

"Police go every time and it may take up to three hours in some cases.”

The stickers are placed on the car to show people that the car has been investigated so that unnecessary calls are not made.

Act Sgt Jackson said police were not authorised to remove the cars once they had crashed and it was the responsibility of the owner to have it towed.

If police are unable to locate the rightful owner, the vehicle is deemed to be an abandoned vehicle.

Police will notify the local council, which will remove the vehicle after a certain time.

Once the council receives notification of an abandoned vehicle, it will inspect the vehicle to confirm if it is abandoned.

A council notice will then be placed on the car for 48 hours advising owners that the vehicle must be removed.

If the owners do not contact the council within the time specified, the car will then be impounded by authorities.