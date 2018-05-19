If you missed the royal wedding you missed this guy

BISHOP Michael Curry has provided what may be the most controversial and uplifting moment in any royal wedding in history.

Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, gave a passionate speech about love in his address during the royal occasion.

The New York bishop made points including noting that if there was love in business and commerce, no child would go hungry.

Curry's unique and passionate sermon resulted in an array of unusual facial expressions coming from wedding guests.

While princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked ok with smiles, other members of the royal family looked shocked and taken aback.

Sir Elton John appeared to have become emotional.

Twitter lit up following Curry's sermon, with many inspired by the inclusion of African American people.

Following his sermon, the bishop's Twitter topped 15,000 followers and counting.

According to past royal protocol, addresses given at royal weddings are customarily given by senior members of the Church of England.

One of the many reactions on Twitter.

Many were inspired: