If you missed council briefing meeting, here's what happened

Meeting attendance

THE second council briefing meeting for the year was held yesterday.

The meeting was attended by all councillors except Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels and CEO Stephen Johnston, who were both absent.

Acting CEO Amanda Pafumi stepped in to chair the meeting in Mr Johnston's absence.

Perceived conflict

AT THE start of each briefing meeting, councillors are asked if they would like to declare a conflict of interest.

In yesterday's meeting councillor Wayne Honor declared a personal interest in item L1 - the development assessment at Clarkes Rd, Gin Gin.

Cr Honor is a managing director of Coachtrail Investments Pty Ltd, the quarry seeking approval to expand an existing quarry located on Clarkes Road, Gin Gin.

Councillor Helen Blackburn declared a conflict of interest regarding the confidential matter.

Item withdrawal

ITEM H1, a donation of an outfront mower to Bingera Football Club, was withdrawn from the agenda.

Councillor Judy Peters said if the matter was to go ahead, she would declare a conflict of interest.

Acting CEO Amanda Pafumi asked officers to remove the item from this month's meeting before it was discussed.

She asked for its removal to ensure legal, safety and government perspective all of the operational matters are considered fully before the matter is presented before the council.

Ms Pafumi said it would presented at a future meeting.

Music to our ears

AT NEXT week's ordinary council meeting, councillors will vote whether to keep the Freegal music program at the Bundaberg Regional Library.

The program costs the council $12,360 per year and gives library members free access to more than 3 million downloadable songs in MP3 format, including Sony Music's extensive list of artists. This service gives library members up to five free MP3 per week to keep.