If you have seen these bikes, contact police

BUNDABERG police are asking for the public's help to locate two motorcycles that were allegedly stolen recently.

The bikes were believed to have been taken between 5.30pm on March 7 and 7.10am on March 8 from a Whalley St, Bargara address.

The stolen motorcycles are a 2005 Black KTM 990 Superduke with Queensland registration 105GQ and 2002 Blue Yamaha WR426 Queensland registration 368KH.

If you have any information which may assist investigators please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1700424961.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.