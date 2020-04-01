If you get a fine for not voting, call me, says MP

Didn't vote because of virus concerns? Burnett MP says he's willing to represent people in his region.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett is urging locals who didn't vote on Saturday due to COVID-19 fears to contact his office if they receive a fine.



Mr Bennett said he was ready to back his constituents who decided not to vote for health reasons.



"My office has been inundated with calls from residents who are concerned about being fined because they opted not to vote over the weekend, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.



"Many of these residents are elderly or living with a compromised immune system, and these vulnerable people shouldn't be punished for keeping away from the polls.



"If anyone receives a fine after they opted not to vote for health reasons, please contact me and I will fight for you."

Mr Bennett reiterated his push for the upcoming state election to be conducted using a full postal vote.



"People shouldn't be worried about their health when they cast their vote," he said.



"Clearly postal votes are a safer option than attending a polling booth."

Those without a valid reason for voting could face a fine of $133.

"Once the election is finished, the ECQ instigates a non-voter program," an ECQ spokesman said.

"That program will contact all apparent non-voters to seek an explanation. Fines are not automatically applied and are not the first step in the non-voter program."