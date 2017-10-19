26°
If it's flooded forget it? Bundy's divided opinion

Water comes inside a school bus as it drove in flood water.
Emma Reid
by

IT SEEMS not everyone understands the statement "if it's flooded, forget it” as community members have voiced their opinions about a Bundaberg school bus driver who drove through flood water.

The NewsMail revealed footage of a school bus with students inside crossing a flooded road after the deluge earlier this week.

Readers, including parents of students on the bus, had divided opinions when it came to whether the bus driver did the wrong thing. Some condemned the action and others said he was just doing his job.

One parent Ardie Gustafson said his child was on the bus and thought nothing of it.

"I completely trust the bus driver, stop being so dramatic people,” he said.

Another post by Kymrae Giles wrote "no flowing water, the water is still, bus drivers doing their jobs, getting all children home in rural areas”.

"All bus drivers out in country areas know their jobs, people need to stop using social media, to make things look bad and create problems, go and sit in a bath - nothing wrong here,” she wrote.

The video emerged just days after a 67-year-old man died as he tried to collect his car after first abandoning it on a flooded causeway near Gympie.

At least 70 roads were cut during the five days of wild weather that hit the Wide Bay-Burnett region. There were also two swift water rescues, with police making repeated warnings to drivers to not cross flooded roads.

Queensland Education Minister Kate Jones referred the bus incidents to Translink and asked for the bus companies involved to be formally identified.

"Like all parents, we want to ensure our children are safe including travelling to and from school,” she said.

"I am advised TransLink, the relevant authority, is investigating this matter.”

Bundaberg police said no further information had been received about the videos but were working with Transport and Main Roads.

The NewsMail contacted the three Bundaberg bus companies, Stewart and Sons, Duffy's and Coast and Country. Stewart and Sons Coaches operations manager Julie Stewart said the buses were not owned by her company.

Coast and Country's Marty Kuhlewein said they were investigating the matter while Duffy's would not provide comment.

