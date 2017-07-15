UNLICENSED driver and rural resident Katrina Bacon told a Bundaberg court she was unaware of being licence-suspended by the State Penalties and Enforcement Registry as she hadn't received a letter.

Pleading guilty to driving on May 12 at Gin Gin when SPER-suspended, Bacon revealed her mail issues.

"Where I live we very rarely get our mail. It goes to another address and if they don't send it up we don't know,” she said.

"If I don't have a licence, I will probably lose my job.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin queried police prosecutor Michael Quirk about such a problem when mail gets put in the wrong letterbox.

Sgt Quirk said his understanding was SPER would also contact a person by phone, letting them know they needed to get a repayment plan.

Bacon was fined $300 and lost her licence for one month.