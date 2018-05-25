'Idiots' accused of fake money drug scam before shooting

Several people were arrested and two hospitalised after the alleged shooting at Burnett Heads.

A BOILERMAKER is accused of supplying a gun to men who hatched a "hare-brained” drug rip-off plan.

Two men were hospitalised with gunshot wounds and five people were charged after an alleged shooting at Burnett Heads last month.

One of the arrested men, Corey John Roll, had his bail application in Brisbane on Thursday.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard about 3.5kg of marijuana was the target of an alleged rip-off.

But it was not established if Mr Roll, 27, was present when any such plan was hatched.

Roll's defence counsel said the people with the "hare-brained” plan believed their targets had a Taser.

Roll was accused of agreeing to provide a gun.

The court heard the alleged conspirators stuffed fake money and bread in an envelope before approaching the people who had the marijuana.

"That plan came to a violent end,” Justice Peter Applegarth said.

A fight ensued and another man was accused of firing a rifle six or seven times.

Mr Roll was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, wounding, and supplying a weapon.

The third charge was then changed to a weapon possession charge.

The court heard people found guilty of that charge must serve a mandatory minimum of six months in custody.

"People who provide weapons for idiots to do drug rip-offs have to get a substantial sentence,” Justice Applegarth said.

"The question is, how long is he going to spend [in custody] realistically before this matter is disposed of?”

The court heard Roll had employment opportunities and would be subjected to drug tests.

Bail was granted.

The court heard a committal mention for Roll was expected on June 22. -NewsRegional