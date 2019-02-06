Identity revealed for AFL Wide Bay's newest club

The logo likely to be used by Moore Park Beach Football Club this season,

The logo likely to be used by Moore Park Beach Football Club this season, Moore Park Beach Football Club

AUSSIE RULES: Kookaburras might be able to laugh sitting in an old gum tree but can they play football?

Bundaberg is about to find out.

The animal is likely to be the mascot of the newly formed AFL Wide Bay side, Moore Park Beach Football Club after the club decided on it at a meeting on Monday.

The club will be nicknamed the Kookaburras and field green and gold jerseys in their debut season, if it gets approved by the AFL.

"We were either going to call us the Kangaroos or the Kookaburras,” club committee member Ken Diamond said.

"When I made the move to Moore Park they surrounded our front gates and now we're feeding seven of them.

"So it made logical sense to name the club after them.”

The Kookaburra was also chosen as the ones in the region are social and noisy, just like what the club wants to be to the community.

A draft logo has been created (left) with the club to play in green and gold, which represent the colours of the region and is used by the Surf Life Saving club.

The clubs new jersey that will be used this season, pending AFL approval. Moore Park Beach Football Club

Jerseys have already been designed with the kits adapted from the Atlanta Kookaburras, an AFL team based in the United States.

"They are very interested in helping us,” club president Paul Timms said.

"They have even asked about us becoming a sister club.”

Timms said the next step for the club was to find players with recruitment starting.

The club will be helping the Brisbane Lions players when they visit Moore Park Beach and Gooburrum State School before offering Auskick to children between five and 10 on March 5.

The side is aiming to field two sides in AFL Wide Bay this season with an under-8 and U10 team, which will be coached by Brett Binstead and Timms respectively.

To sign your child up to or to be a sponsor, phone Timms on 0439039801.