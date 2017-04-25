Identity of two fishing friends killed in accident confirmed

Jack McGlynn was well-loved throughout the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Photo Contributed

THE names of the people killed in a tragic fishing accident in Baffle Creek have been confirmed.

Jack McGlynn's body was found floating in Baffle Creek on Monday afternoon after a fishing trip turned to tragedy.

His friend Mavis Simons, who was with Mr McGlynn, was found deceased today after SES search and rescue efforts uncovered her body washed ashore at Rules Beach.

The pair were old friends from Bundaberg who met through the St. Mary's Catholic Church.

They shared a love for the water and had been fishing buddies for several years.

Mr McGlynn's family said his death had left them devastated and heartbroken.

"He was a legend," granddaughter Shannyn West said.

Jack McGlynn and grandson Marc.Photo Contributed Contributed

Father John Daley, priest at the Bundaberg Catholic Parish, told the NewsMail both Jack and Mavis were very involved within St Mary's Catholic Church and would be sorely missed.

"Jack would hand out all of the bulletins," he said.

"He was very friendly, well liked and a very a spiritual man.

"Mavis was a lovely lady and her and jack were good family friends."