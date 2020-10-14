Idea for a new state that would literally split the region

The Boot Brisbane campaign has launched a billboard to sit south of Childers.

A COMMUNITY group advocating for the division of the state into two is set to erect a billboard where they believe the border should be.

It's a move that would literally divide the region because the line is south of Gin Gin.

Boot Brisbane is calling for the creation of a Central and North Queensland state.

Tomorrow, the group will unveil a 6x3 metre "Welcome to North Queensland" billboard just a few kilometres south of Gin Gin.

The group claims the location of the billboard approximates the separation border from the then southern division of the Colony of Queensland as detailed in the 1890 Separation Petition.