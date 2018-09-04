Icy cup money stolen as two schools targeted by thieves

Harrison Shield, Teal Purdey, Mia Fox and Amity Williamson are upset that their Tuckshop was broken into.

THE students at two Bundaberg schools have been left shaken after thieves ransacked the educational facilities at the weekend.

Elliott Heads State School was broken into and a number of items, including the children's icy cup fundraising money was stolen.

Principal Nichola Lister said she was disappointed to arrive at work on Monday morning to find the damage and theft.

"It was just devastating," she said.

"The tuckshop and the tradesmen's shed was broken into."

The stolen items included: two whipper snippers, hoses, a brand new first aid kit, new gloves, fuel can, a chain saw, the tuckshop float and the hard earned icy cup money.

To gain access, the thieves damaged the tuckshop door.

Woongarra State School was also targeted, but luckily nothing of value was stolen.

Principal Jeff Irwin said the culprits attempted to gain entry to the school's dental van. "It looks like they attempted to get into the dental van with a crowbar or something," Mr Irwin said.

"This sort of thing has left some of the students shaken.

"You would have to believe both break-ins were linked."

Mrs Lister said although it was shocking to have the small school vandalised in such a way, there was a golden lining.

As the coastal community heard the news offers of support started to flow in.

"The community has been so generous and they have contacted the school offering to help raise money to replace the stolen items," Mrs Lister said.

"It really warms the heart to see the community rally around us like that.

"Out of every negative there can come a positive."

With just two weeks left of school before the spring holidays both principals are asking for the community to keep an eye out.

"If you see someone suspicious walking around the schools outside of school hours call the school watch number," Mr Irwin said.

"We don't want you to approach them - but call the free call 13 17 88."

Bundaberg police confirmed they were investigating both crimes and anyone with information could phone Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.