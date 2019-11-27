Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isis Sugar Mill.
Isis Sugar Mill.
Council News

ICSM and foundry to be removed from proposed heritage list

Chris Burns
by
27th Nov 2019 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council has decided not to include the Bundaberg Walkers Foundry or the Isis Central Sugar Mill into its list of 12 additional heritage properties after receiving community feedback.

The council has also avoided including a proposed condition in its laws which would impact properties adjacent to heritage buildings after it had concerns from public submissions.

There were eight submissions from the public regarding proposed heritage properties.

Bundaberg Walkers Foundry said if it received heritage listing it could affect its ongoing use.

ICSM said it wanted an explanation from the council as to why it was included in the proposed heritage listings, when it was the only one among three mills that had been included on the list.

Being included could cause "unfair biases".

bundaberg regional council
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        premium_icon Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

        Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        premium_icon Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        Politics 'We can’t take the risk of children’s safety being compromised'

        • 27th Nov 2019 8:15 AM
        Dual-occupancy changes will be ‘onerous’ to aged population

        premium_icon Dual-occupancy changes will be ‘onerous’ to aged population

        Council News 'It is critical secondary dwellings remain accessible and easy...'

        • 27th Nov 2019 7:50 AM
        30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

        premium_icon 30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

        Crime Community's heart has been broken by heartbreaking crimes