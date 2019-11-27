ICSM and foundry to be removed from proposed heritage list

BUNDABERG Regional Council has decided not to include the Bundaberg Walkers Foundry or the Isis Central Sugar Mill into its list of 12 additional heritage properties after receiving community feedback.

The council has also avoided including a proposed condition in its laws which would impact properties adjacent to heritage buildings after it had concerns from public submissions.

There were eight submissions from the public regarding proposed heritage properties.

Bundaberg Walkers Foundry said if it received heritage listing it could affect its ongoing use.

ICSM said it wanted an explanation from the council as to why it was included in the proposed heritage listings, when it was the only one among three mills that had been included on the list.

Being included could cause "unfair biases".