Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saks Fifth Avenue has been wrapped in razor wire to keep thieves from smashing their way in.
Saks Fifth Avenue has been wrapped in razor wire to keep thieves from smashing their way in.
News

Iconic store's extreme response to looters

by Benjamin Graham
3rd Jun 2020 11:49 AM

One of New York City's most iconic luxury department stores, Saks, has been wrapped in razor wire to keep thieves from smashing their way in and making off with expensive merchandise.

The New York Post reports the store has also hired private security guards with specially trained dogs to protect the premises in the wake of Monday night's looting of Macy's iconic, Herald Square location.

Pictures show workers boarding up the windows with plywood and then wrapping the boards with razor wire.

At least seven German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and pit bull dogs were also on hand.

"God willing, I hope they don't show up and it goes smoothly," one guard said.

The guard noted that the dogs "aren't friendly."

There are thousands of people on the streets on the city now, defying a curfew.

Entire blocks of shops have been boarded up in New York City after a night of widespread looting and violence that followed peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

"We've been asked to board up entire blocks," Robert Ciccone, a supervisor at Nastasi Maintenance & Construction LLC, told the Wall Street Journal.

More Stories

Show More
looting retail us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        premium_icon VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        News KNOWN for saving lives at sea, the rescue group is desperate to secure funding before it becomes unsustainable.

        Approval struggle for holiday park

        premium_icon Approval struggle for holiday park

        News A HOLIDAY park has taken its approval battle to the Planning and Environment Court.

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020