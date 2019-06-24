Iconic Mundubbera event needs your help

GOING ONCE: Graham Lohse will again man the gavel at this year's Mundubbera Rotary Auction.

GOING ONCE: Graham Lohse will again man the gavel at this year's Mundubbera Rotary Auction. Sue Harris

A MUNDUBBERA icon of more than 25 years is returning again this August, and the organisers need your help to make it as successful as previous years.

The Mundubbera Rotary Auction is slated for Saturday, August 17 and the club is seeking listings from the community: tractors, machinery, household goods, antiques, furniture, tools, jewellery, musical instruments, toys, boats, sports equipment and more.

Peter Hunsley, a former Mundubbera Rotary Club president who has helped coordinate the event for many years, said it was a lucky dip what turns up on the night.

"(We've sold) everything from ducks to trucks," he said.

Mr Hunsley said money raised from the auction goes to local projects like Bicentennial Park, regional initiatives like Rotary Lodge accommodation for Bundaberg Hospital patients or Rotary's international initiatives.

"But the club does have a focus on local projects," he said.

People with listings keep their sale price at the end of the night, minus a commission for the club.

The auction will again have Raine and Horne Rural Mundubbera principal Graham Lohse manning the gavel.

Mr Hunsley said Mr Lohse had been at the heart of the auction since its inception.

He also praised the efforts of David Zipf and Ashley Maeyke, who donates his time despite not being a member.

Mr Hunsley said the auction was a long but rewarding day for the organisers.

"Generally, once the day is done everyone, especially the auctioneers, look forward to a sit down and a few beers while debriefing the day's events," Mr Hunsley said.

Listing forms are available at Raine and Horne Rural Mundubbera.

For more information, contact Peter at 0427654811 or peterhunsley@bigpond.com, or David at jockzipf@bigpond.com.