Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

25th Jul 2020 5:35 AM

 

 

A party mix favourite is getting a flavour makeover that's sure to excite the young and old.

Allen's Milk Bottles are being released in new Oak milk flavours and are set to hit supermarket shelves sometime in the next month.

The flavours include Oak-inspired iced coffee, a chocolate and malt blend, and strawberry. The new Milk Bottles will be sold as standalone bags of lollies.

Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies
Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies

The bagged lollies will be available some time in late August to early September and will retail for $2.99 a packet.

Allen's and Oak collaborated on new products earlier this year, releasing a range of three flavoured milks inspired by the company's classic sweets.

In April, Oak released milks in Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp flavourings.

Originally published as Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

More Stories

allen's lollies editors picks lifestyle lollies milk bottles oak milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        News As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, a classic Aussie pastime will also make a comeback in Bundy today.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        premium_icon “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        News The car was seen driving up and down the street before it crashed.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        premium_icon Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        News TOP TIPS: Maggies have reportedly started swooping early this season, here’s how to...

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites