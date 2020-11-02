Iconic family-owned Coast surf shop closes down

Bryan Weir has closed down his Weir's Inside Edge surf shop at Cotton Tree.

The reality Bryan Weir's iconic surf shop would close forever sunk in when he saw a ceiling that had been hidden by hundreds of boards for more than 30 years.

Weir's Inside Edge surf shop has become an iconic surf brand and its 14 Memorial Ave home in Maroochydore was a regular meeting place for local surfers up for a chat.

But what was believed to be one of the last "old school" surf shops in Australia closed for good last week, following the recent sale of the Cotton Tree block.

End of an era: Weir family block for sale after 90 years

Mr Weir said the hundreds of boards that adorned the roof were sold in a closing down sale that attracted a line up out the door.

"We had people lining up down the street for about three hours waiting to get in," Mr Weir, a life member of the Northshore Boardriders said.

"The boards we had were from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

"There was a bit of an assortment, some were pretty ordinary but there were a few gems."

Mr Weir said he and son Braden looked forward to some time off after a busy year.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic boosted business.

With children unable to play team sports he said many turned to surfing, and adults who used to surf took the sport back up during lockdown.

Mr Weir said while it was a difficult decision to close, leaving the Cotton Tree block was harder.

The property was owned by the Weir family for five generations and was where Mr Weir and his siblings Anne, Peter and David were brought up by parents Norm and Dorothy.

"It's a little tough leaving this property because of the significant amount of time we've all spent here," he said.

"It is a bit hard, but nothing is forever."

The property was purchased by a local buyer who has advertised it for lease to a new business.

Mr Weir said he was glad the shed and the home at the back of the property would not be bulldozed.

Weir's Inside Edge surf shop owner Bryan Weir and his siblings put the 14 Memorial Ave block on the market which had been in their family for more than 70 years. The shop is pictured in 1982.

"There's a few people vying to get in here," he said.

"It's a unique building, in a good location, so whoever comes in I'm sure they'll enjoy it."

Mr Weir said he planned to retire, while his son Braden would continue to work in the surfing industry.

He thanked those who supported the business throughout the years.

"All of those friendships are valued," he said.

As for the Weir's surfboard brand, he said while they were not currently making boards, there may be another chapter for the business in the future.