THEN: The Waves Sports Club when it began.
Community

Iconic club celebrates milestone with big birthday bash

20th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

WITH celebrations under way and set to continue well into tomorrow, The Waves Sports Club is continuing to prove just why it is Club of the Year in 2018.

President Gary Black said it was wonderful to have seen a wealth of past and current members of the club joining in the 50th anniversary celebrations and being able to show why it is Bundaberg's leading provider of great recreation, sporting and entertainment experiences.

"It is remarkable to look back at some of the historical photographs to see just how far the club has come and this is a credit not only to the dedicated management committee and staff, but also the continuing support of the club,” he said.

"The Waves Sports Club, as well as an ultra-modern and redeveloped club, also has a proud history of sports and community support and focus, especially considering The Waves maintains sports complex facilities as the home base for 12 of our affiliated sub clubs.

AND NOW: The Waves Sports Club continues to be a favourite spot for dining and entertainment and a great supporter of local sport
"In addition to our sub clubs using these facilities, The Waves Sports Complex facilities are used by other local sporting and community organisations for their events throughout the year.”

The Waves Sports Club team has ensured there is something for a variety of ages to enjoy at the celebrations today and tomorrow.

There is so much yet to come including the ever popular and hilarious W.A.V.E.S. letter dress-up party, henna art, live bands, membership draws, food platters with everything ending tomorrow at 5pm with the Italian Choir performance.

The club is proud to have the Bundaberg Dance Academy Dance Show tomorrow from 11am to 11.30am and, of course, today appropriately the three-in-one sports game.

CELEBRATE IN STYLE: The modern, spacious inside of The Waves Sports Club is an ideal venue for the 50th anniversary celebrations
