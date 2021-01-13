Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cairns Dive Centre passport feb mar 2008
Cairns Dive Centre passport feb mar 2008
Business

Iconic NQ business owed more than $1m

by Pete Martinelli
13th Jan 2021 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ICONIC dive operation Cairns Dive Centre has filed for liquidation owing creditors more than $1m.

The company closed its doors in March last year following the sudden death of founder Peter Boundy in February 2020.

In a notice posted on the ASIC website late last year, Decretum Pty Ltd, trading as the Cairns Dive Centre, announced that the company would be wound up and John Goggin be appointed as liquidator.

Mr Boundy was listed as Decretum's sole director and one of two shareholders.

Peter Boundy at Trinity Inlet.
Peter Boundy at Trinity Inlet.


Mr Goggin filed the report to creditors which outlined an outstanding loan debt of more than $1.3m, a total list of liabilities amounting to $2.2m and overdrawn bank account balance of more than $169,000.

The company's total assets came close to $1m.

At the time of closing, Cairns Dive Centre manager Melynda Franstedt said the COVID-19 pandemic had taken its toll on the prominent dive business.

"We have survived natural disaster (and) company changes, but this pandemic has taken its toll on all of us," Ms Franstedt said.

Originally published as Iconic Cairns business owed more than $1m

More Stories

business cairns great barrier reef

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        Premium Content RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        News Stage 1 Critical Supply Arrangements are in place and releases for medium priority allocations have ceased at Boondooma Dam.

        Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

        Premium Content Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

        News A new delivery service has arrived in Bundaberg, connecting locals with businesses...

        ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

        Premium Content ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

        News Bundaberg police are encouraging locals to take precautions after a recent spike in...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access