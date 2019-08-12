Iconic Burnett pub to close if a buyer isn't found

COLOURFUL PUB: Julie South at the Mulgildie Hotel, which is much more vibrant than when she first purchased it.

THE owner of an iconic North Burnett pub has made the difficult decision to close its doors if a buyer isn't found by Christmas.

Julie South has owned the Mulgildie Hotel for 16 years and says she is "worn out" and ready to retire.

"I want some time for myself," she said.

"I want to spend time on my farm (called the Last Resort) with my cattle and two beautiful German shepherds.

"I want to travel and see my family.

"I want to lock myself up and paint full time again."

Ms South, an artist, is responsible for the pub's visually arresting decoration, both inside and out.

She said it is the "biggest art gallery in the North Burnett."

"And the South Burnett, I'd say," she added.

The pub was "run down" when she purchased it.

"There were cobwebs growing everywhere," Ms South said.

"It's a bit of an icon now, tourists are always stopping to take photographs.

"It's a unique, old pub.

"We even have a ghost, everyone knows about our ghost."

Ms South said Mulgildie Hotel would be a perfect fit for a young couple willing to work hard, because it's a "seven days and seven nights" a week job.

Regardless of how this story ends, Ms South said she has "loved every minute" of owning the pub.

"But I'm looking forward to a holiday, a real holiday," she said.

Ms South said the pub will hold one last major fundraiser before she finishes up, a motorbike show.

The Mulgildie Hotel, previously known as Hotel Cecil, was constructed in 1927 for Arthur Albert Morgan, who also owned Hotel Albert in Monto, built in 1930.