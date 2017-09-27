Iconic Bundy sorbet goes viral

LUCKY LOCALS: A Facebook post of Bundaberg Ginger Beer flavoured gelato saw jealous out-of-towners wish they lived a little closer.

A SORBET unique to Bundaberg had a lot of out-of-town mouths watering when a Facebook post went viral this week.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer posted a photo of Nana's Pantry's frozen creation, saying it was available only in Bundy.

Within 24 hours the post had almost 3000 likes, had attracted more than 600 comments and more than 140 shares.

Love for the fizzy favourite was evident with people around the globe saying they wanted to try it.

New Zealander Kaz Osborne wrote it was "just downright cruel” she wasn't able to get her hands on some.