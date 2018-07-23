Iconic Bundy firm honoured as a business of tomorrow

John McLean from Bundy Brewed Drinks. The company has been recognised by Westpac Bank.

A BUNDY business has been recognised for its vision and drive to help share the nation's economic future.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is among 200 businesses from across the country named as Westpac's 2018 Businesses of Tomorrow.

The local business, renowned for making naturally brewed, non-alcoholic beverages, including its famous ginger beer, is this year celebrating 50th year.

As the company embarks on a major overhaul of its iconic barrell, in the heart of Bundaberg, it was today recognised for its future vision.

Westpac Business Bank chief executive and 2018 program judge David Lindberg said this year's applicants demonstrated the scale of movement of the Australian economy into a digital world.

"The digital economy is predicted to be worth $139 billion by 2020 to the Australian economy - as a key driver of change in the future, this year's businesses reflect the drive that's disrupting and shaping the industries they operate in,” Mr Lindberg said.

"Almost three quarters of the top 20 businesses are directly involved in technology or software development and this year also saw an increase in micro-business applicants, including early stage tech-businesses, which increased almost three-fold from 2017.

"This tells me leading Australian businesses are capitalising on the opportunities for growth. They're breaking new markets, developing technology that helps people with autism gain employment, providing better analysis for solar energy users, using technology to make prescription glasses more durable and affordable, and transforming waste into useful materials.

"Over half (59%) of these businesses have an ambition to expand to the global marketplace and I look forward to seeing this great Australian entrepreneurial spirit succeed - because we have great talent and ideas in this country that deserved to be backed.”

For the full list of this year's 200 Businesses of Tomorrow please visit BusinessesofTomorrow.com.au.