Iconic Bundy business bringing back blast from the past

SENIOR STAFF: Darren Anderson, Lyn Jeffery, Luke Carmody, Lisa Mathiesen and Jimmy Liolios from Learmonth's Foodworks are using their experience to provide options for their customers.

IF YOU’RE one of the many locals who has never really parted with the name “Olsen’s Corner” then get set for a blast from the past.

Learmonth’s Foodworks at Southside Central is set for a name change with a little of the old and a little of the new.

Though delayed by COVID-19, the supermarket will soon once again be known as Olsen’s Corner Store.

Jane Brosnan said the change of name was to reflect a sense of nostalgia as well as the recently renovated store’s new direction.

“While we will still have the buying power of Foodworks, the name Olsen’s Corner Store really reflects the well loved and respected history behind our store, much of which our staff share,” she said.

“But to us the name Olsen’s Corner Store also shows to our customers our future direction, which is a very fresh based product vibe, especially with areas such as our deli providing a range of new and interesting recipes.”

Like all businesses in the region, the store has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Ms Brosnan said the business was fortunate to have the majority of the senior staff who had been with them for 15 to 35 years, to draw on their experience and connections with the community and suppliers.

“I think we’ve all had a moment or two over the last couple of months where stress or uncertainty may have gotten the better of us but all in all we have been extremely fortunate that the majority of people we have been dealing with have been incredibly understanding, patient and supportive,” she said.

“In such uncharted territory it’s been amazing to have not only one or two but a whole team to bounce ideas off and who are able to draw on their experience and deep knowledge to quickly improvise or change plans to suit the changing situation so that we can do our best to provide the best service to our customers.”

The team has been buying in bulk and repackaging to retail size for many of their customers’ staples, while the deli team has also been coming up with alternative recipes and ideas.

“Our staff are truly incredible; I consider many of our staff professionals in their field who continue to learn and adapt to the ever-changing face of retail and trends,” Ms Brosnan said.

“As everyone is so diligent and adaptive the whole team got right on board with every update and amendment to practices.”

“We tried to keep at the front of every suggestion and update the Health Department support centres on our activities and it has been a major focus of ours to try and make the store as safe as possible, particularly with our elderly and vulnerable customers in mind.”

Ms Brosnan thanked customers for their support.

“We are extremely lucky to have fabulous customers and it is always nice to see a familiar face but especially in recent times,” she said.

“We have received a lot of support from the community and it’s been great that we are able to give back and help those in the community that are doing it a bit tough at the moment.

She also paid tribute to the supermarket’s local suppliers.

“When it comes to freshness, we are extremely fortunate to have such incredible high-quality local produce with such loyal local farmers.”

“It has been good to see people purchasing loads of flowers to brighten up their day including sunflowers, roses and gerberas, Emilia’s handmade pasta, Barking Dog coffee, Cha Cha Chocolate and our fabulous new range of frozen local vegetables from Farmfresh Fine Foods Charworks.

“Ultimately for us, we are just taking one day at a time because at the end of the day it is important to remember you can only do what you can do; if something is not working, we just have to reassess and try again.”