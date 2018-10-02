Iconic Bundaberg newsagency for sale

MOVING ON: Golden Arrow News and Casket Agency owner Sharon Rechenberg has worked at the shop for 27 years.

FOR more than 38 years, Bundy locals looking to buy a lottery ticket, newspaper, magazine or stationary have headed to Golden Arrow News and Casket Agency on Woongarra St.

Now, after nearly four decades in business, the newsagency has been put on the market.

Owner Sharon Rechenberg said it was time for a new life adventure.

"It's time to look at new things ... retiring and enjoying life,” Ms Rechenberg said.

"I went into partnership with my brother-in-law, and he was here for eight years. I had another business I sold after my husband passed away and I bought a half share in this place 27 years ago. This place has been here for 38 years.”

The centrally located business is on the market at $95,000 including stock, and is next door to Target, Tradewinds Bakery and across the road from IGA.

The shop on busy Woongarra St enjoys heavy passing foot and vehicular traffic.

Ms Rechenberg said she has seen many things come and go in the CBD over the years, and planned to stay in the region for her retirement.

"I certainly have (seen things change) just for one the change of owners five times across the road at the IGA, and the fire station moving as well, Centrelink and Medicare moving in,” she said.

"I love Queensland and Bundaberg.”

Aside from owning the store and running the business, Ms Rechenberg said she would miss regular customers who have supported the newsagency since it opened.

"We've had regular customers since we've opened - still got them,” she said.

"I have enjoyed working here, and we've had a steady clientele.”

Ms Rechenberg said while hopes the business will continue as the Golden Arrow, she knows its fate is "up to the new owners”.

Inquiries can be made to Four Walls Realty, Bundaberg Property Gallery or directly to Ms Rechenberg.