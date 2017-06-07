21°
News

Iced-up driver dodges death on highway

Ross Irby | 7th Jun 2017 4:21 PM
GUILTY: Shane Cornish outside Bundaberg Courthouse.
GUILTY: Shane Cornish outside Bundaberg Courthouse.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHANE Cornish consumed the drug speed then hopped behind the wheel, despite being suspended from driving.

Police were alerted near Childers after a series of emergency calls from drivers on the Bruce Hwy frightened by his erratic driving.

Cornish's Ford sedan was seen crossing double lines towards oncoming traffic and crossing on to the wrong side of the road. He was also seen slumped over the steering wheel.

Police say he narrowly avoided driving down an embankment.

Drivers were flicking their headlights in warning at police in an approaching car after seeing Cornish "slumped forward, head just above the dash” as his car crossed unbroken lines towards them.

Cornish was driving north on the afternoon of April 28, just hours after Gympie police placed him on a 24-hour licence suspension at 11.30am, warning him not to drive.

He was heading to Hervey Bay but had driven past the turn-off.

Lawyer Lavonda Maloy told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Cornish realised the danger he had placed other people in.

"He was not thinking straight because of substance abuse,” Ms Maloy said.

She said Cornish had health issues, including mental health, and asked for a sentence of probation.

However, magistrate Belinda Merrin said jail was not out of the question because the matter was so serious, saying mental health issues were not unusual in people who self-medicated.

Cornish, 39, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while on drugs; unlicensed driving; and drug driving.

Ms Merrin said Cornish had apparently digested speed or ice after his release by police that morning, and had then got back into his car and driven.

She said Cornish told police when pulled up at 3.30pm that he had injected amphetamine.

She said it was clear he had not been affected by methylamphetamine at 11.30am but was at 3.30pm he was found to have both methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

"I'm told by police you did take speed,” Ms Merrin said.

"My view is that you did this after being released by police,” she said.

"(Your) driving with an intoxicating substance is a serious example of that as it was protracted and you had already been stopped by police that day and told not to drive.”

Ms Merrin told the Cornish it was "extraordinarily fortunate” he survived and did not injure anyone.

She accepted he had undertaken counselling and drug programs, and gained insight into his illicit drug use problems.

Cornish was sentenced to four months jail, wholly suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $550.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg bundaberg magistrates court childers dangerous driving drug driver drug driving ice meth methamphetamine methamphetamines methylamphetamine methylamphetamines speed

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

These are the facts about about the card: Pitt

These are the facts about about the card: Pitt

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge today met with local business owners and community groups.

Community misled with calls about Cashless Debit Card

CENTRELINK MEDICARE: Centrelink building in Woongarra St Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

If you receive a call it may be false

Open letter to the PM from Pauline Hanson

MUSLIM BAN: Pauline Hanson has called for tighter restrictions in the war on terror.

One Nation senator wants US-style Muslim ban

Soar high at Moncrieff with tribute to Eagles

The Best of The Eagles show is coming to Bundy.

Enjoy sell-out tribute show

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

Last chance to buy ball tickets

The ball will benefit the Cancer Council.

Add some Sunshine to your life

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Your chance to take to the skies

WIND ENERGY: President of the Bundaberg Gliding Club Grant Davies.

Want to see the region from above?

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $306,000

A far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and located in a sought-after location central...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!