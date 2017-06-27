Iced-up crook locked up

BEHIND BARS: Jamie William Lang, 37, went on a four-week crime spree between Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.

HIS ice addiction landed thief Jamie Lang in the dock in a Bundaberg courtroom where his two small children peered in to get a glimpse of their dad.

But the Moore Park Beach resident and addict had been there before, often.

Lang, 38, went on a $20,000 crime spree before Christmas, committing burglaries between Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast to feed his amphetamine addiction.

And he drove dangerously in the car park at Hinkler Central.

Lang pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to more than 30 offences including three burglaries and stealing, six break and enters, two charges of wilful damage, four burglaries by break, two attempted burglaries, five stealing offences, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of methylamphetamine and having a restricted drug (pain killers).

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said Lang had a lengthy criminal history for dishonesty and drug offences since he was 17, and had received jail sentences.

Mr Whelan said Lang's latest offending was done between November 17 and December 18 last year.

Nearly $13,000 of the stolen property has not been recovered.

Lang twice went into hotels, including the Club Hotel in Bundy, and stole cash from the registers when staff weren't looking.

Mr Whelan said Lang drove dangerously, driving "erratically at speed" at Hinkler Central and collided with a car before driving away on November 24.

The court also heard how Lang, at times, went to police and admitted his crimes but undeterred went on to commit more after given bail.

"He assisted police. He provided names of people he sold (stolen items) to but very little was recovered as they were drug users," Mr Whelan said.

Defence barrister Robert Gordon said Lang was raised in Deception Bay and began using meth from the age of 15 when working as a panel beater.

Judge Michael Shanahan sentenced Lang to 41/2 years jail for the burglaries, with various jail terms for his other offences.

"You told police on many occasions the reason was to fund your drug use," Judge Shanahan said.

"If the community is to be protected from you, you need to do something about your drug problems but you haven't."

Lang will eligible for parole on December 22.

He was also banned from driving for six months.