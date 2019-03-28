Married dad punished over disgusting act on train

The court heard the incidents occurred on Gold Coast and Brisbane trains.

The court heard the incidents occurred on Gold Coast and Brisbane trains.

A MARRIED father from Pimpama locked eyes with women and moaned as he openly masturbated on busy commuter trains.

Ice user Joel Peter Parfitt rubbed himself "vigorously" through clothing and stuck his hand down his trousers, leaving women and children feeling "uncomfortable" and "disgusted", a court was told.

Parfitt, who was on parole at the time, has now been banned from travelling on public transport for two years.

He pleaded guilty at Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday on five counts of indecent acts on Gold Coast and Brisbane trains between October 4 and January 20.

Parfitt, 31, hung his head as his wife supported him in the court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nillin Lynch said Parfitt sat opposite passengers and pleasured himself, making no real effort to hide his offending.

Joel Peter Parfitt was said to be “remorseful” for his actions. Picture: Facebook

In one instance, Lynch boarded a train at Coomera about 11am on January 20.

Seating himself near a woman, Parfitt "almost immediately began rubbing his penis through his pants pocket whilst looking across and locking eyes with her".

The woman "could hear moaning noises through her music" and Parfitt became "more aggressive with his actions".

Parfitt then "put his hand down his pants and continued rubbing his penis".

On another occasion, a woman burst into tears once she finally managed to depart a train and flee Parfitt's distressing behaviour.

Parfitt's victims felt "violated" and some feared they would be sexually assaulted, the court was told.

Police tracked Parfitt down after he was reported by victims and captured on CCTV footage

Parfitt has a history of drug, stealing and fraud offending, but nothing of a similar nature.

Defence lawyer Victoria Ward told the court Parfitt was "embarrassed" and "remorseful" for his actions.

Ms Ward said Parfitt "doesn't remember much of it at all" and linked his lack of recollection to "significant long term drug issues" and the use of methamphetamines (ice).

She said Parfitt was on a mental health plan, but did not speak of specific conditions.

Ms Ward said Parfitt was a labourer, but had been unemployed at the time of offending amidst complex family circumstances.

Magistrate Pam Dowse said Parfitt's offending on parole had been "very determined" and "very unpleasant"

"There's kids on those trains," she said.

Parfitt was sent to prison for an overarching term of four months after already serving 58 days.

He's eligible for immediate parole.