Ice remains a major problem in Bundy

Emma Reid
The NewsMail spoke with a mother of drug addict after she had enough after finding him hanging from a street pole.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said her 20-year-old son started using the drug and living on the streets about five years ago after his psychotic rages were too much for her family to handle.

She recalled times where she was desperate for help and couldn't find it in the community.

"They do things like cutting their arms - he tried to kill himself and another time he stabbed himself in the stomach,” the mum said.

"One time the police came out and he acted all nice as pie and they said they couldn't do anything and left.”

She said there was a fine line with what police and ambulance could do when they found someone on ice.

Her story is just one of many from people affected by ice or meth.

Another was from Bundaberg man Steve (not his real name) - going from a high-flying career as a professional and businessman to recovering substance addict.

He got hooked while studying nursing at university, he then spent five days in detox and was able to stay clean for years.

But after suffering burnout Steve relapsed and was on a path to personal destruction where his career took a downward spiral.

"I stopped nursing because of ice,” he said.

He worked hard to become clean again and again.

He said the lack of services around treatment for alcohol and other drugs in the Bundaberg region formed a major barrier to anyone seeking to break out of the substance abuse cycle.

Topics:  bundaberg bundyvotes bun election 2017 drugs fair go for our kids ice iwc queensland election 2017 state election

Bundy man takes on Australia Post over damaged violin

A VIOLIN that gave great pleasure to a Bundaberg's man's wife - who continued to play while gravely ill - was broken by Australia Post months after her death.

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

State must be up for ice fight

