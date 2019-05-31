Ice-fuelled crime rampager targets elderly woman, ex-partner

HIGH on ice, Clayton Shaun Collard went on a one-man crime spree, breaking into homes, robbing an elderly woman, stealing a car, driving dangerously and leading cops on a wild chase across the South Burnett.

The 34-year-old, believing he was being chased by assailants (that did not exist), started his evening of chaos by breaking into two homes in Murgon on December 4, 2017.

He stole a handbag from an 82-year-old woman at one of the homes, then went to the house of his former partner who he threatened to kill.

He stole her Holden Commodore and drove erratically around the town.

Police saw him driving in the CBD but he refused to stop when they flashed their lights and turned on their sirens.

Speeding out of town and along the Bunya Highway, Collard swerved in and out of traffic before ramming a car and pushing it into an oncoming vehicle.

Three cars written off, he fled the scene and broke into another home where he was finally cornered by cops.

Collard refused to surrender, telling them he did not want to go to prison.

Police had to taser him to take him into custody.

Collard's rampage was so intense, that he ended up facing more than 20 charges from his crime spree plus an extra 10 charges related to another set of offending.

He was sentenced to 6.9 years in prison with parole after serving 2.3 years.

Collard appealed the sentence, claiming he was suffering from mental health problems at the time and that the sentence was excessive.

The Queensland Court of Appeal disagreed and on Friday rejected his application. - NewsRegional