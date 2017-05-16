Ice fight moves to Bundy's sewers

THE rise of the dangerous drug ice across the country is such a worrying trend that law enforcement agencies have proven they will go to any length to combat it.

Over the course of at least a decade the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has been testing the sewerage water of cities and regional areas for drug use.

This year the results showed several sites in regional Queensland far exceeded the national average for methylampetamine consumption and comparisons have been drawn to Bundaberg.

While the commission would not reveal which sites had been tested or release site-specific results, a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman confirmed they had been made aware that testing would be taking place in the area.

It's nothing new that Bundaberg has struggled with the ice epidemic.

A forum held last year with community leaders, health professionals and hosted by the IWC and the NewsMail found there was a need for a rehabilitation centre in Bundaberg if any progress was going to be made.

Unlike the larger cities, where party drugs like cocaine and ecstasy were recorded, regional Queensland appears to be in the grips of an ice meltdown.

From the more than 50 sites, including 12 in Queensland, that were tested and tabled in the first National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program Report, ice was found to be the highest consumed illicit drug of those tested.

The use of prescription medication, in particular oxcondone and fentanyl, which have the potential for use in the illicit drug trade, was also found to be higher in regional Queensland.

"Wastewater analysis in Queensland for at least the last five years has shown a consistent pattern of increasing methylamphetamine consumption, and in two Queensland regional sites, results show an increase each year, and in recent years, at an increasing rate,” Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission chief executive Chris Dawson said.

"The impact of illicit drug use on our society should not be underestimated, and with serious and organised crime driving supply trends, along with resilient user demand, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission is committed to working with our partners to better understand the threat, the role of serious and organised crime in the problem and the need to collectively work on effective responses.”

The council spokesman said its role was to allow access to local plants for testing and analysis and the tests were ongoing.