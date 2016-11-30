Ice addiction saw life spiral out of control

Keith Edward Roberts, 31, faced the Bundaberg District Court where he admitted to supplying his friends with methamphetamine at a party.

AN EIGHT-month crime spree fuelled by drug addiction has led a Bundaberg father to see in the New Year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a string of drug and weapons offences.

Keith Edward Roberts, 31, faced the Bundaberg District Court where he admitted to supplying his friends with methamphetamine at a party on a date between October last year and February this year.

The father-of-five also pleaded guilty to 25 summary offences including five counts of drug possession, four counts of serious assault/resist/obstruct police and two counts of drug driving.

During a search of Roberts' address, police found hundreds of pseudoephedrine tablets with the batch numbers cut off and yesterday Roberts also pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted drug.

Crown prosecutor Mel Wilson said on February 12 Roberts returned a positive road side drug test and just five days later a search of his home uncovered .25g of meth, an LSD tablet and morphine and parts of an air rifle.

On May 2 Roberts was again picked up for drug driving.

Ms Wilson said on May 12 police responded to a disturbance at Roberts' house.

As officers attempted to arrest him, he tried to set his dog on them.

On that occasion a search of Roberts' car found a knife and an ice pipe.

Defence barrister Bill McMillan said Roberts had become addicted to marijuana as a teenager and recently turned to ice after his life spiralled out of control after a family tragedy.

"For the last two years he's been a lost soul bouncing from addiction to addiction," he said.

Mr McMillan said Roberts had spent six months in custody drying out, had returned negative drug tests, was supported by his partner and family and was committed to turning his life around.

In sentencing Roberts, Judge Leanne Clare said methamphetamine was the cause of a lot of the crime seen by the court.

"Methamphetamine is a scourge of the Queensland community," she said.

"It is a destructive poison for the individuals who use it and for the families and unfortunate people who come into contact with users."

Roberts, who had already served 174 days in pre-sentence custody, will be released on parole on April 8 next year.