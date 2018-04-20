Ice addict caught chilling out in people's homes

EXCLUSIVE: AN ICE addict kicked out of home by his parents was caught chilling out on the couch of a Moranbah man's home, pumping the air-conditioning while he took a load off.

When confronted by the resident's friend, who noticed something was amiss, Moranbah chef Jarrod Thomas Brown woke up, grabbed some ice (the frozen kind) and casually strolled out the door wearing the resident's shirt - which constituted a burglary offence.

A day later, the 23-year-old was caught trespassing in a different home, walking around the residence. When a surprised resident asked if he was alright, Brown responded "yeah" and made his exit, according to a prosecutor tasked to Brown's sentencing hearing in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Brown faced Magistrate Mark Nolan for sentencing, pleading guilty to entering a dwelling and stealing the shirt on April 2, and to trespass, and possessing a drug pipe on April 3 last year at Moranbah.

Providing the facts, Prosecutor Senior Constable Duncan Erskine told Mr Nolan that Brown had made admissions to entering the home on April 2, but initially denied he had trespassed in another home a day later.

Mr Nolan noted Brown had been on probation a month before the offences took place.

On behalf of Brown, defence solicitor Chris Colwill said his client had left his job as a chef as he wasn't happy, and soon found himself "homeless" and on the street, after his parents became fed up.

Brown had been largely compliant with probation, but did not attend the Alcohol and Other Drugs Service for help kicking an ice habit, as he was required.

Brown had instructed Mr Colwill depression drove him back to using methamphetamines (ice), but he'd since quit the destructive drug and moved back in with his parents.

Mr Nolan warned Brown the maximum penalty for burglary where an actual theft was involved could invoke a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Still, he considered Brown deserved another chance.

Brown was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to undergo drug testing, counselling and other activities aimed at helping him stay clean.