Ice a problem for more kids

22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
School children riding bike through tunnel. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
School children riding bike through tunnel. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily Cade Mooney

MORE than 90 children in Central Queensland have needed protection from parents using ice in the last three months.

New Child Safety data released by the State Government shows the number of children in need of protection in Bundaberg, Maryborough, Gladstone and Rockhampton because of ice use by parents has risen.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman revealed the figures from the March 2017 quarterly report.

The data shows the trend identified in 2016 is continuing, and an increased number of children have come in to care across the state as a result of drug use.

In the Central Queensland region in the year to March, 94 children needed protection as a result of one or both of their parents using methamphetamine, compared to 95 children in the year to December.

"The data shows that the majority of children where parental ice use was recorded the parent had only recently started abusing the drug,” Ms Fentiman said.

"This shows just how devastating this drug is and that is why we are doing so much to target the use of this particular drug so we can tackle the harm it is causing head-on.”

A specialist ice advisor is being recruited to provide specific expert support and advice for Child Safety workers working to keep children safe.

Ms Fentiman said the introduction of mandatory drug testing for parents suspected of drug use and parenting agreements had given Child Safety officers another tool to keep children in these households safe.

"Ice use continues to be a problem and more parents are being tested so we can identify those families where ice is causing harm,” Ms Fentiman said.

"We make no apology for being tough on parents who do the wrong thing, and the latest data shows just how quickly ice use can cause terrible damage to children and families.”

She said the number of investigations in the Central Queensland region had risen from 1906 to 1916 and we are seeing 95.4% of our most urgent cases within 24 hours.

Of the notifications received by the Child Safety Department, 92.1% of them had an investigation commence, the highest proportion at any time since this data was first measured in 2009-10.

