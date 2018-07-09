‘I let down North Queensland’

Liberal Senator Ian Macdonald, “the septuagenarian grouch from Townsville”, appears to have outstayed his welcome. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

LNP Senator Ian Macdonald has announced he will "campaign hard" to secure upper house seats for his party despite being ousted from a "winnable" position himself.

In a brief statement Senator Macdonald said he would be uncontactable while he takes a few days off after a "very hectic couple of months".

"It has been a difficult last weekend for me, made more so by the fact that I feel bad to have let down my beloved North by leaving it without Senate representation for the first time in over four decades," he said.

"Other parties abandoned the North years ago."

The long-serving northern-based senator lost the number one spot on the LNP Queensland Senate ticket to Brisbane newcomer Paul Scarr.

Senator Macdonald secured the fourth spot on the six-person ticket, which is not generally considered a "winnable" position in an election.

Senator Macdonald said he intended to serve out his remaining year in the Senate "diligently and enthusiastically".

"There is a lot of work to be done," he said.

"There's the Northern Development White Paper to be honoured, the Zone Tax Rebate Scheme to be reformed, Hell's Gate and other dams to be progressed, roads to be built and people and communities in the North to be helped.

"So a very busy 12 months ahead."

Senator Macdonald said it was also "imperative" to ensure the Federal electorates of Herbert and Kennedy had "decent effective representation".

"There is much work in the Townsville and Cairns regions to be advanced to ensure planned development is cemented," he said.

"I am still on the LNP Senate ticket at the difficult number four position, but I will be campaigning hard and with 'under the line' voting now possible in the Senate, anything can happen."