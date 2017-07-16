Ian Jensen died after being hit by truck but charges dropped

BRUCE Jensen grew up on a farm. He was aware of death. But it was still a shock to see his brother laid out on a pathologist's slab.



He'd been hit by a truck, a glancing blow from its side mirror to the back of his head as he rode his bike along the edge of the road.



At 57, Ian Jensen was dead, and there in that sterile room where Bruce was brought to identify the body of his brother, he made a promise - one that he's still battling to keep two years later.



"I told him, I gave an undertaking to him, that I'd sort this out for him," Bruce said.



Police charged the driver of the truck but then a prosecutor inexplicably dropped the charge - a decision that brought scathing criticism from Coroner David O'Connell.



It's now been two years of phone calls, letters to authorities and their own investigations, but the Jensen family is no closer to knowing why nobody faced justice over Ian's death.

Ian contracted a staph infection not long after his birth. Nine years separated the boys but the infection had caused cognitive issues with Ian and he needed a lot of looking after.



"He was slow and not very good at school. Dad was told he should go to a special school," Bruce said.



But it was a different time and public perceptions about disabilities were not what they are today. Their father, a Bundaberg farmer, was having none of that.



Ian struggled through school and struggled to find a job.



"Dad tried to get him to do something worthwhile in life," Bruce said.



"He'd been in a fair bit of trouble with the police but spent a lot of time working for the Salvos driving their trucks as a way of getting Centrelink payments."



The family did what they could to help Ian and when their mother died, she left him her house in Bundaberg.



"He was riding a pushbike because he couldn't afford to run a car anymore," Bruce said.



"He used to go get a carton of beer every week on his pushbike. He'd done that trip about 50 times. He was never out of control on his bike."



It was June 1, 2015, and Ian was balancing the beer on his handlebars - a well-practised trick - as he rode along Johnston St in Bundaberg.



A council truck, driven by Christopher Tydhof, was negotiating Johnston St, along a section where two lanes merged to one. His passenger noticed the cyclist. Mr Tydhof, according to evidence he would give at an inquest, did not.



The passenger yelled for him to watch out but it was too late. The side mirror clipped Ian, knocking him from his bike. He died from a head injury.



A police investigation resulted in a charge of failing to drive with due care and attention.



It's a relatively minor charge but it was withdrawn early in the process after a review by a police prosecutor.



That decision drew criticism from Queensland's central coroner, who examined two fatal crashes in which the same minor charge was laid against both drivers, with both charges withdrawn by the same police prosecutor.



"I remain very concerned that the appropriate steps were not followed in relation to the withdrawal of the charges, particularly when the view of the investigating officer was that they should not have proceeded," Mr O'Connell said.



"Perhaps the kindest way to put it is that the withdrawal of each charge appeared to be rushed, and included irrelevant considerations."

The coroner said there was enough evidence to proceed with each charge, including witness accounts in the case of Ian's death.



But police have not taken any further action.



Bruce said police investigating his brother's death would have likely found he was a man with a criminal past living in an unkempt house.



"He wasn't a valuable member of the community but he was my brother. He was a fairly reserved sort of bloke who never needed much in life. He was happy with the very basics," he said.



"Maybe they thought nobody cared.



"We don't hold any malice to the truck driver. He's suffered badly. I just want to see justice done."