'I woke up crying': Dodgy haircut devastates woman

A HAIRCUT that "could have been done better with the dog clippers" has brought a woman to tears.

Supplying photos showing an uneven finish, the woman said after her haircut at a Mackay hair salon she hadn't felt as embarrassed since she was bullied in primary school.

"Honestly, I woke up crying this morning... I didn't even want to go and buy fresh buns at the shop for breakfast," she said.

"It looks like a mop, you can mop the floors with my head... I have a mushroom on my head... It looks like a rat ate my hair off."

At school, the woman said, children used to call her Pippi Longstocking and pull at her hair, and she couldn't help but have the same feelings now.

Seeing how upset his wife was with the haircut, her husband said he had encouraged her to go back and get it fixed, only to have the situation handled in a way he never expected.

"They were rude to my wife, blaming her hair being hard to cut," he said.

That prompted him to contact the salon.

"They have also said I bullied them, from saying it was a s--- job and the worst job I have seen."

He said the hairdresser his wife had dealt with was older and didn't appear to be an apprentice.

The haircut that left a woman in tears.

He claimed she said his wife's hair was hard to cut because of "cow licks, the thickness, previously having bleached it and the way it sits".

"I bleached it when I was 25 years old. I'm now almost 50 years old I haven't bleached it for 25 years," the woman said.

"I've had my hair cut short before like this and it's never looked this bad."

The salon owner had not apologised, the couple said, and they had received no offer of a refund.

The woman's husband said the haircut cost around $45, and while it was "not about the money", he just wished they had been remorseful.

While the salon had offered to fix the haircut, and the long section at the back was evened up, the woman was not happy with the result.

"I said it was too thick up the top but she (the hairdresser) said if it's thick you can do more with it," she said.

Frustrated, her husband published his concerns on an online community page, and claims the salon published a post to their Facebook page justifying their actions and including a photo showing his wife's face. Both have since been removed.

"She wasn't happy about it as you could see her face," he said. "She doesn't even have Facebook and is a private person."

The man said another hairdresser has reached out to fix his wife's hair for free.

The Daily Mercury has chosen not to name the salon involved, however, the business was given numerous opportunities to respond. It had not done so by deadline.