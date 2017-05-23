26°
News

'I witnessed the IGA masturbator'

Crystal Jones
| 23rd May 2017 2:44 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S not every day you go to the shops and spot a creep in the act, but that's exactly what happened one cool night in June last year when I went to Bundaberg's Woongarra St IGA store.

The first thing I noticed was a guy walking around, not really looking like he was doing any shopping.

He seemed aloof, like he was in his own world.

He was lanky, average height and wore glasses, the bagginess of his jacket out of place.

The first thing that made me pay attention was when, in an almost empty store, he brushed against me as if it was crowded - there was no "sorry" or acknowledgement that he'd bumped into me, he just kept going, lapping the store.

At one point, he had a piece of cardboard in his hand, but at no point did he buy groceries. He wasn't even interested.

Heading out with my shopping, I was being served at the check-out when I saw him half hidden behind a pillar - masturbating.

Chillingly, there were young girls being served at the express check-out.

Taken aback, I ducked back into shop from the aisle to try and confirm what I was seeing, and he took off.

It's fantastic work from police that saw him caught and brought to justice, and I'm sure I'm not the only person who is glad to hear he will never be back in the country.

The big concern now will be to see if Italian authorities keep a watchful eye on him because of his wanton disregard for his actions.

In the court, details revealed he'd not only committed sick acts in front of a young girl, but he had also crept into a woman's bed at night.

People like him have no place in our society, but also no place in any other society.

Deporting him is one thing, but it's a crying shame we can't send him to another planet.

Bundaberg News Mail

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Man admits stalking, assaulting, having sex with girl, 14

Man admits stalking, assaulting, having sex with girl, 14

AN OBSESSED Bargara man has walked free from court after serving a year for stalking and assaulting his 14-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Cleaners don hazmat suits on CBD footpath

HAZMAT: Bundaberg Regional Council staff clean up after a ceiling panel crumbled and fell onto Woongarra St on Tuesday morning.

Passers-by walk over debris for hours

Serial masturbator kicked out of Australia

An Italian backpacker was caught playing with himself in IGA.

Thanks for coming, backpacker sent back to Venice

Police find golf clubs dumped in CBD

IN CUSTODY: The white Wilson Staff golf bag containing a set of clubs.

Search is on for owner

Local Partners

Celebration planned for National Reconciliation Week

COUNCIL is partnering with the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust to celebrate National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June.

Woman taken to hospital after rolling car

Ambulance crews raced to Lowmead last night.

State ambulance wrap up

Free movie night for CQUni staff, students, families

MOVIE NIGHT: Catch the BFG on Friday.

Grab chairs and blankets for outdoor movie on Friday

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

Concert death toll revised up to 22

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

She's a really 'cool cow' - and she's a winner

Oakwood Zone Out with Lauren Kelly, Oakwood Black Sable with Paul Forman and 2017 Miss Gympie Showgirl Wendy Ward.

Bundy cow Oakwood Black Sable takes out top gong at Gympie Show.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

Rural 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

Immaculate family home with access to beautiful Woodgate Beach

7 Snapper Court, Woodgate 4660

House 6 4 4 Offers Above...

Truly Immaculate Home with multiple options. An inspection is a must to really appreciate this extremely well-loved home. This two level contemporary residence is...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!