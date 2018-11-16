REGRET: Aaron Chad has told a court he regrets threatening to kill someone on Facebook.

A PACIFIC Highway contractor threatened to burn another man alive because he was harassing a female friend, a court has heard.

Aaron Kane Chad, 24, fronted Lismore Local Court to plead guilty to one count of using a carriage service to threaten to kill.

According to court documents, Chad had initiated a conversation with the Lismore-based victim between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on October 1, over claims the victim had been harassing a female friend of Chad's.

Chad wrote to the man: "I will come to your house with the boys and burn you alive" and "If you come near her or talk to her again you're f---ing dead".

Chad represented himself before the court on Monday, telling Magistrate David Heilpern: "Your Honour, there is no excuse for my actions ... a friend of mine was being threatened ... and I handled it the wrong way."

Mr Heilpern said the charge was a Commonwealth offence and had to ask Chad for consent to waive his right to a district court trial before a judge and be sentenced in the local court.

Chad agreed.

Mr Heilpern said Chad had made full and frank admissions to police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He said he accepted that Chad never intended to carry out the threats.

But while such threats were often "spur of the moment", and in "most cases that's the end of it", in a number of cases "that's not the end of it ... and people are killed", Mr Heilpern said.

"If there is any repeat of this you will go to jail," he told Chad.

Chad was sentenced to serve a two-year good behaviour bond under Commonwealth criminal legislation and fined $500.