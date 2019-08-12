‘I wasn’t well’: Scandal takes toll on Bach star

Abbie Chatfield finds herself at the centre of mansion drama this week.

Abbie Chatfield finds herself at the centre of mansion drama this week.

The Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield has opened up about the heavy backlash she received for kissing Matt Agnew at a cocktail party - and boy oh boy, does it sound like some major drama is about to go down.

On last Thursday's episode of The Bachelor Abbie was granted precious alone time with Matt at the cocktail party.

Despite vowing not to kiss him out of respect for the other girls, Abbie and Matt then proceeded to do the opposite - and she didn't keep it a secret from the other contestants on her return.

Now, the backlash from Abbie's actions is set to play out on Wednesday's episode and in an interview with TV Week, it sounds like things got pretty intense for the 23-year-old.

Trouble starts to brew in the mansion when Abbie tells Matt rival Monique Morely called him a "disrespectful pig" behind his back.

Despite her claiming it was a "joke" Matt confronts Monique over it, resulting in a heated moment between the pair.

Abbie said she "felt guilty" for telling Matt about what Monique said and as a result she was an "absolute mess" afterwards.

"I wasn't coping," she told TV Week.

"I had to call the psychologist, and the minders were a bit worried. I didn't eat for three days. I just slept and cried. I really wasn't well."

Abbie even considered leaving the mansion but said her strong feelings for Matt persuaded her to stay.

Matt also told TV Week the confrontation with Monique affected him, causing him to contemplate turning his back on the show before seeking help from a psychologist.

One of Matt's early favourites, Abbie has found herself the centre of attention on The Bachelor.

Before the series even aired, previews showing her "I'm a Gemini" response to Matt's job as an astrophysicist at their first meeting went viral around the world.

Abbie previously told news.com.au she had been "really upset" that the clip saw her mocked as it had been a tongue-in-cheek comment.

"It was absolutely a joke," she said.

"Obviously, we don't know who Matt is when we go in," Abbie explained. "Before going on I was like, 'What's a go-to line that would be funny to ask? A ridiculous question?' I went, 'I'll just ask him what his star sign is'."