'I WAS LET DOWN': Leaders seeing red over new green laws

FROM a sea of green to seeing red.

Despite a last ditch effort to be heard, the green-shirt rally of farmers outside of Parliament House has come off second best with the passing of the vegetation management laws.

The changes to the law are said to increase protection for high-value regrowth and remnant vegetation and boost protection for important habitats, including waterways leading to the Great Barrier Reef.

AgForce are deeming today a dark day for Queensland agriculture, with the laws described as a "real kick in the guts for the next generation of farmers who want to expand and grow their businesses" by AgForce General President Grant Maudsley.

North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers took to Facebook to reach out to her hurting constitutes in a heartfelt message of solidarity and hope.

"Dear farmers of Queensland. I am so proud of you. I'm so grateful for what you do everyday to feed and clothe my family," she Chambers wrote.

"I've seen you lose everything in flood and drought. I've seen how you celebrate a good crop or a good price at market. And I've seen you come together and stand up for each other.

"We have to work together to ensure agriculture gets back its rightful place in people's hearts and heads.

"We've already got their stomachs so it's just a case of working upwards I suppose.

"We have to get better at telling our story - the real story.

"To my people in the North Burnett I am sorry we lost this one. We had a lot to lose. We threw everything we had at it and like most things in life I've learnt a few lessons along the way. I trusted in the political system to follow due process and unfortunately I was let down. I won't make that same mistake twice."

Member for Bundaberg David Batt, who argued against the new laws in parliament, labelled them "impractical, unworkable and unfair" on farmers.

Mr Batt said the agricultural industry was not given anywhere near enough time to express their concerns and deserved a much more wholesome engagement.

"Our state is built on agriculture and with these new laws, our farmers are going to struggle massively, with flow-on affects into other areas including those businesses that support them," he said.

"Once again, Labor has failed Queenslanders."

Vegetation laws

On Thursday the changes to the Vegetation Management Law were passed by the Queenland Labor Government.

The changes to the law are said to increase protection for high-value regrowth and remnant vegetation and boost protection for important habitats, including waterways leading to the Great Barrier Reef. State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk posted on Facebook that protecting Queensland's remnant vegetation is important for improving water quality in the Great Barrier Reef and protecting habitat for threatened species.