"I was extremely happy with how I played," says AFL gun

AUSSIE RULES: Brooke Sheridan returned home to the warmth of Boyne Island after she played in the School Sport Australia Australian Football Championship in Tasmania.

The talented BITS Saints junior and Richmond Tigers supporter was one of the better performers in the Queensland girl's under-15 team.

SMILES: Brooke Sheridan (front left) with the rest of her Queensland team-mates. Facebook - 060819brooke

Queensland finished sixth after a nail-biting six-point loss to New South Wales in the play-off for fifth.

"I prefer to play in the cooler weather conditions as my endurance was longer lasting while in Tassie," she said in a surprise response when asked what conditions she preferred to play in.

Queensland played five games and came out with wins against ACT and Northern Territory.

It's other losses were against traditional AFL states Victoria and South Australia. Brooke was in the best players in Queensland's 17.18 (120) to 0.0 win against ACT as well as in the final game against NSW.

"I was extremely happy with how I played considering I was playing in a position I had never played in before," Brooke said. The young gun plays as a permanent forward with the Saints, but was more of a utility in Tassie.

"I mainly played on the wing but took a turn at centre half back and also forward flank during one game," Brooke said.

So we can expect an even better Brooke when she returns for the game against Gladstone Suns this Saturday with the high flying BITS U13 team.

"What I got out of the Nationals was how important positioning is, and how to use my skills effectively," she said.