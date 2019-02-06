Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Wiseman, who was killed in December 2015.
Nathan Wiseman, who was killed in December 2015. Supplied
News

'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

John Weekes
by
6th Feb 2019 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE prosecution has closed its case in the trial of Robert John Nott, who is accused of murdering 21-year old Nathan Wiseman.

Mr Nott, 41, denies killing Mr Wiseman, who was found dead in Tewantin soon after midnight on December 27, 2015.

The court has heard both men had been drinking that day along with Leeanne Berghofer, whom Mr Nott decribed as his "lady friend".

Mr Wiseman's mother Pauline Thorn walked out of the courtroom on Tuesday after exclaiming from the public gallery: "I wanted to keep Nathan away from them."

"Of course you'll ignore that outburst, please," Justice Peter Davis told Brisbane Supreme Court jurors.

The jury also continued watching a police interview of Mr Nott recorded at Maroochydore the day Mr Wiseman died.

The murder-accused told police he stabbed Mr Wiseman after the younger man punched him.

"Every time I turned me back - that's when he attacked me," Mr Nott told police.

"I feel remorse for this man's family. I really did not want this to pan out like this.

"Because of this, I hope I never see a drop of wine again."

Crown prosecutor Danny Boyle is expected to deliver closing remarks to the jury on Wednesday morning before Justice Davis sums up the case. -NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane court crime editors picks maroochydore murder trial nathan wiseman noosa river police robert john nott scd court tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    22yo man in critical condition after car hits power pole

    premium_icon 22yo man in critical condition after car hits power pole

    News A 22-YEAR-old man is in a critical condition after his station wagon collided with a power pole on Moore Park Rd.

    • 6th Feb 2019 7:58 AM
    11 years jail for uncle who raped niece, 8, in shed

    premium_icon 11 years jail for uncle who raped niece, 8, in shed

    Crime 'True predator' had history of sexual assault

    Bundy subbie cops big losses after JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Bundy subbie cops big losses after JM Kelly collapse

    Business Promises fall flat for David Willougby

    Seven business opportunities in Bundy right now

    premium_icon Seven business opportunities in Bundy right now

    News Region a goldmine for commercial investment