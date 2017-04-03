"I thought Pauline was a person fighting for the battlers"

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation is facing accusations of being "a brutal dictatorship" by former candidates who have quit or been ejected from the party.

Some of the allegations also target Ms Hanson's Sunshine Coast advisor James Ashby, who has previously faced claims that he wields too much power in the minor party.

One Nation declined to comment on the upcoming Four Corners report when contacted on Monday morning.



Former One Nation candidate Dane Sorenson has told the show the party is a "brutal dictatorship", while saying the party fails to be inclusive or transparent.

"If the public knew what went on in the party, I don't think they would have anything to do with One Nation," he said.

"They're just another grubby, dirty, bloody political party that are out to serve their own ends and their own interests."

Mr Sorenson attacked the party while he was candidate last month, after One Nation signed up to a preference deal with the Liberal Party ahead of the WA election.

At the time, he said he "just received a kick in the fangs by my own party".



One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with Queensland leader Steve Dickson on the Sunshine Coast earlier this year. Patrick Woods

When signing up to the party, former candidates claim One Nation expected them to sign documents that would force them to pay up to $250,000 if they quit the party after election.

Justice campaigner Margaret Dodd - who is the mother of murdered teenager Hayley Dodd - also quit the party ahead of the WA polls, then campaigned as an independent.

"It is not what I thought it was. I thought Pauline was this ordinary person, fighting for the battlers," Ms Dodd said.

"She is a populist, she goes on things that will get her the attention that she wants, get her in that power position that she wants.

"It's about power for Pauline."